Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €110.10 ($128.02).

RHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €103.60 ($120.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €74.72 ($86.88) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

