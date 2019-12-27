Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.68

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$47.68 and last traded at C$47.05, with a volume of 4598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 55.35%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

