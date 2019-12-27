RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.31

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.31, with a volume of 4597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

