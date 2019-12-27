Ryo Currency Reaches 1-Day Volume of $391.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $327,596.00 and $391.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,234.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.01737898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02669336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00561874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00626665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061658 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00382122 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,710,076 coins and its circulating supply is 16,592,764 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

