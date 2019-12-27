SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $715,165.00 and $154.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062528 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00548434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00234309 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00085335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

