Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news impact score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $2,210.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,516.94. Samsung Electronics has a 1-year low of $1,400.00 and a 1-year high of $2,450.00.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

