Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post $17.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the lowest is $4.42 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $26.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $64.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $70.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.07 million, with estimates ranging from $55.10 million to $240.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 56,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $983.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.84.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.