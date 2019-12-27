ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Update

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the November 28th total of 300,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SCSC opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 56.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 55.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

