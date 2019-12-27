Science Group (LON:SAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $246.00

Shares of Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.17), with a volume of 1854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.17).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.34. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.74.

About Science Group (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.