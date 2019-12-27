SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.86 on Friday. SCWorx has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

