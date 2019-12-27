Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.40

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.40 and traded as high as $39.88. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 8,856 shares changing hands.

SENEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Seneca Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.