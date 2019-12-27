Sentivate Market Cap Tops $1.82 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $192,683.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.87 or 0.05880081 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

SNTVT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,305,608,555 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

