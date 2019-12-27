ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

SFBS opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

