Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the November 28th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVBI. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 162,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

SVBI opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

