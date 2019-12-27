Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the November 28th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SMED opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. ValuEngine raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

