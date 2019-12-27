Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $544.00

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$544.00 and last traded at C$539.00, with a volume of 102511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$525.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$370.00 to C$410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$500.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$327.33.

The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -471.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$459.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$443.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

In other news, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total transaction of C$25,427.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,061,266.31. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160 shares in the company, valued at C$66,940.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129.

Shopify Company Profile (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

