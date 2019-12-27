Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Declines By 49.6%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the November 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

