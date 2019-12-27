Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Rises By 53.7%

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the November 28th total of 650,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. 3,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $139,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,517.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 364.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

