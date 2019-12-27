Short Interest in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Rises By 40.2%

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the November 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

ANAT stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $155.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American National Insurance by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

