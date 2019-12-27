Short Interest in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Grows By 19.9%

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $378,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,960.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,050. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Athene by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.20. 9,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Athene will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

