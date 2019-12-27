Short Interest in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Drops By 18.4%

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,808.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 674.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,733. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

