Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Decreases By 36.3%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 28th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TCPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 4,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

TCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

