Short Interest in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Expands By 38.0%

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the November 28th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BroadVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ BVSN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. BroadVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

