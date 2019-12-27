Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Rises By 73.6%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the November 28th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CBIZ stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. CBIZ has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,755,650.00. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $159,010.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,883.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,568,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CBIZ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CBIZ by 121.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

