Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Drops By 28.0%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 28th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SXTC remained flat at $$0.77 during trading on Friday. 48,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,122. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

