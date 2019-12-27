Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Drops By 15.1%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.04 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

