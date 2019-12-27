Short Interest in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Rises By 170.5%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the November 28th total of 117,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELVT. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $43,884.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,180. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 188,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

