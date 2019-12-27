Short Interest in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Declines By 14.7%

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $466.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,111,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 132.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

