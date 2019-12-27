Short Interest in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Drops By 14.0%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 580,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 675,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NTRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurotrope by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neurotrope by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neurotrope by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neurotrope by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neurotrope by 46.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRP stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.97. Neurotrope has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurotrope will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

