Short Interest in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) Drops By 14.7%

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective on shares of PPDAI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPDAI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.78.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

NYSE PPDF opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PPDAI Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PPDAI Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.