Short Interest in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expands By 117.3%

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the November 28th total of 823,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $708.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

