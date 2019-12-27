Short Interest in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Increases By 163.6%

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the November 28th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

