Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Drops By 14.9%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the November 28th total of 142,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $6,422,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,280 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 850,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.