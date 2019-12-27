Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Declines By 14.2%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Stamps.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 197,351 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 116.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $207.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

