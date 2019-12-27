Short Interest in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Declines By 18.1%

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 28th total of 959,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Strategic Education stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.05. 128,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 212.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 512,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,955,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,168,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 127,970 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.