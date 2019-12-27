Short Interest in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Expands By 21.7%

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 171.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the third quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $143.47 on Friday. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

