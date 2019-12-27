Short Interest in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rises By 89.3%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the November 28th total of 167,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.29. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

