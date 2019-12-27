Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expands By 119.6%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the November 28th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTI shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

UTI opened at $7.20 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

