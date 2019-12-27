Short Interest in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Increases By 150.0%

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.98. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

