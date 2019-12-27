SiaCashCoin Market Cap Reaches $88,996.00 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a market capitalization of $88,996.00 and approximately $512.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SiaCashCoin launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,085,542,638 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

SiaCashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SiaCashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SiaCashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

