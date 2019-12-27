Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the November 28th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SNNA stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.67. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 281,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 907,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

