Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

