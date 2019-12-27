Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 28th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Silicom has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILC. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Silicom in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 285.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 23.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.