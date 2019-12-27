Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Skechers USA posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,574,243. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Skechers USA by 39.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $2,234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. 48,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

