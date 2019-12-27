SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.70

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €34.70 ($40.35) and last traded at €34.56 ($40.19), with a volume of 7378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.10 ($39.65).

S92 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.98.

About SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.