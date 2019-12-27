Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the November 28th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $79,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

