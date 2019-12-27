Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on SONM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 1,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,865.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $181,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.