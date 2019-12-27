South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $88.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on shares of South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

SSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.64. 43,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in South State by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of South State by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of South State by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

