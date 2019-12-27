Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.54

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.54 and traded as high as $55.32. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 1,326,390 shares.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

