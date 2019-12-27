SpaceChain (SPC) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $201,101.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

